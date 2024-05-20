Create New Account
'Rona Tyrants: Yes, They Did Know
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago

“We didn’t know any better”?

That’s bullshit.

A lot of people knew better.


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | Iran Helicopter Mystery Deepens, Global Terror Alert Issued By U.S. (20 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4wdy0l-breaking-iran-helicopter-mystery-deepens-global-terror-alert-issued-by-u.s..html

big pharma, cover-up, deception, cdc, immunity, vaccine injury, propaganda, toxicity, tyranny, mortality, vax, adverse event, thomas massie, mandate, jab, masking, lockdown, morbidity, side effect, coronavirus, covid, plandemic, scamdemic, clayton morris, natali morris

