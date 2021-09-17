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¡NO ACEPTES SUS REGLAS! Millenial despierto contra el Nuevo Orden Mundial - Subtítulos en Español
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41 views • September 17, 2021
16/09/2021. En Un nuevo video viral de TikTok, un anónimo millenial invita a sus conocidos a que resistan los planes del nuevo orden mundial, y confiesa que ya nada tien sentido si lo que está en juego es la libertad individual de las personas para siempre. Una vez arrebatadas nuestras libertades, éstas no volverán. Y este anónimo millenial la tiene tan clara, que en palabras muy sencillas logró llegar a millones.
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