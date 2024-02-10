Oklahoma Making Strides for Justice

Peggy Hokett is a Covid hospital protocol widow who has been walking the halls of the Capitol building in Oklahoma. With her persistence she has finally gotten the attention of the state representatives. She has obtained many signatures on a petition to be filed with the attorney general in hopes to open an investigation into the many hospital Covid deaths which sadly included her late husband, Raymond Hokett.

Allen Martin's 18 year old daughter, Trista, was killed by the Pfizer BioNTech Covid Injection on November 9th, 2022.

Both Allen and his wife Taylor have become fierce activists against Big Pharma fraud and lies. They now work to save other families from going through the horror they experienced, while also trying to find some justice for their daughter's murder..

