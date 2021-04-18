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Are Vaccinated People Walking 5G Transmitters? | Smoking Gun!
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947 views • April 18, 2021
Dozens of women are reporting bizarre menstrual issues and even miscarriages AFTER BEING PHYSICALLY CLOSE TO PEOPLE WHO HAD RECENTLY RECEIVED THEIR COVID-19 VACCINATION. Is It Vaccine Shedding? Virus Shedding? 5G EMF Radiation? OR All three?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/disturbing-unvaccinated-women-claim-unusual-menstrual-cycles-miscarriages-after-being-near-recently-vaccinated-individuals/
https://www.brighteon.com/0deea17f-8b83-4edc-8be8-63058c9f3f23
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=60764
https://www.infowars.com/posts/disturbing-unvaccinated-women-claim-unusual-menstrual-cycles-miscarriages-after-being-near-recently-vaccinated-individuals/
https://www.brighteon.com/0deea17f-8b83-4edc-8be8-63058c9f3f23
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=60764
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