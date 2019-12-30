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RAW FOOTAGE Inside Paradise Fire MUST SEE AND SHARE
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481 views • December 30, 2019
RAW Footage inside Paradise Fire evacuation. Notice only homes and people burning no forest burning as it is night and the forest would be as bright as the houses burning and there would be no footage because they would all be dead.
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