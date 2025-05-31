Did Lindsey come and get some rent boys, like Starmer?

American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, authors of the initiative on "hell sanctions" against the Russian Federation, arrived in Kyiv.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal in Kiev:

"The US Senate will impose 500% tariffs on anyone who buys Russian oil, gas or petrochemicals."

US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kiev:

"Ukraine is not losing this war. That is Russian propaganda. Look at the map a year ago and look at it today, it is virtually the same."

