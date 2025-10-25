You ALL will FLEE UKRAINE: Putin issues ULTIMATUM to the WEST & Declares His VICTORY in Economic WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin is well aware of the super-atomic power of universal scale in his hands, capable of destroying the entire planet within a couple of seconds. Putin is well aware of the responsibility he bears not only for Russian citizens but for all of humanity. However, there come times when such a restrained and calm person as Putin is forced to act harshly towards Russia's enemies, making the whole world nervous, because this is always a sign of extraordinary circumstances, behind which the most unexpected events and radical changes can be expected.................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Christ is KING