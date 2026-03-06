BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Benefits of Hormone Replacement Therapy & Menopause with Guest Liz Collins
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
116 followers
0
19 views • 1 day ago

What happens when you’re told your labs are “normal,” but your body is clearly telling you something is wrong?

In today’s episode, Dr. Hotze introduces longtime Hotze Health & Wellness Center guest Liz Collins, who shares her powerful story of reclaiming her health after years of debilitating symptoms that were repeatedly dismissed by conventional doctors. Liz explains how her energy and quality of life steadily declined after menopause, to the point where she could only stay awake a few hours a day and struggled to function at work or at home, despite being told for years that her thyroid tests were fine.

After coming to the Hotze Health & Wellness Center and receiving personalized care, based on clinical symptoms, Liz describes a rapid and dramatic turnaround. Her story is a reminder that it may be common to feel exhausted, foggy, and run down as we age, but it is not normal, and addressing root causes can restore energy, clarity, and vitality for the long term.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthmenopausehormone replacement therapydr steven hotzewellness revolution
