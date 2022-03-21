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These Days (The Rentals cover) - Kris Ellestad
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50 views • March 21, 2022
These Days (The Rentals cover) - Kris Ellestad
My cover of These Days by The Rentals from Return of the Rentals (1995). This is one of my favourite power pop songs.
Recorded on December 9th, 2020
Kris Ellestad - Guitar, Bass, Keyboards, Drums, Violins, Vocals
L.I.P. Matt and co.
MP3 Download
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Aqej4F3YfaKgU5X8xROBUYutMbLf1TsX/view
Other Covers
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7036E6EB1C30F130
Social
https://www.facebook.com/kris.ellestad
https://www.instagram.com/kris.ellestad/
https://twitter.com/EllestadMusic
My cover of These Days by The Rentals from Return of the Rentals (1995). This is one of my favourite power pop songs.
Recorded on December 9th, 2020
Kris Ellestad - Guitar, Bass, Keyboards, Drums, Violins, Vocals
L.I.P. Matt and co.
MP3 Download
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Aqej4F3YfaKgU5X8xROBUYutMbLf1TsX/view
Other Covers
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7036E6EB1C30F130
Social
https://www.facebook.com/kris.ellestad
https://www.instagram.com/kris.ellestad/
https://twitter.com/EllestadMusic
Keywords
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