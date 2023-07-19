BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Lugols Iodine Is Not Healing YOU!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
738 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
116 views • July 19, 2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Coffee Is Stopping Lugol's Iodine From Working! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OTqJEU94Kt5z/

WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3DCL993

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/30mnNmv

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Breast Implant Illness Implant Article: https://www.publichealthalert.org/breast-implant-illness.html Amalgam Dental Filling Article: https://iaomt.org/resources/dental-mercury-facts/mercury-poisoning-symptoms-dental-amalgam/


Why Lugols Iodine Is Not Healing YOU!


A lot of people end up buying and ingesting Lugols Iodine which is an Iodine based supplement because of the wide array of proven health optimization and healing benefits it can provide people with when used consistently and correctly.


But there are some people who find that it is not healing their health issues and symptoms that they had hoped that it would treat effectively and I felt the need to make you aware of why this can happen in this video "Why Lugols Iodine Is Not Healing YOU!"


If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this topic make sure to watch this video "Why Lugols Iodine Is Not Healing YOU!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodineiodine benefitshow to take iodinehow to take lugols iodinesupplementing with iodineiodine health effectsdr eric berg iodinelugols iodine not workingiodine not workingwhy lugols iodine is not healing youwhy iodine is not healing youwhy you are getting no benefits from taking lugols iodineis lugols iodine not working for youis iodine not working for youhealing benefits of iodineiodine healing effectsis it safe to take iodine supplements
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Study Finds Stress May Worsen Arthritis via Brown Fat, IL-6 Pathway

Study Finds Stress May Worsen Arthritis via Brown Fat, IL-6 Pathway

Sterling Ashworth
Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Morgan S. Verity
Could Drinking Water Affect Babies&#8217; Brain Development? Study Links Prenatal Fluoride Exposure to Lower Test Scores

Could Drinking Water Affect Babies’ Brain Development? Study Links Prenatal Fluoride Exposure to Lower Test Scores

Zoey Sky
Review Finds Food Quality May Be Key to Longer Life, Offering Alternative to Calorie Restriction

Review Finds Food Quality May Be Key to Longer Life, Offering Alternative to Calorie Restriction

Coco Somers
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy