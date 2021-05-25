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Dr Lee Merit Talks About the Spike Protein Infecting People That Have Not Had The Vaccine
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598 views • May 25, 2021
One of the key biological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2, as well as several other viruses, is the presence of spike proteins that allow these viruses to penetrate host cells and cause infection. The Spike proteins are being shed from people that have taken the COVID Vaccination
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