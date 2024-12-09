Pill Reverses Aging 09/12/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Christopher Chapman has developed a pill that lengthens the Telomeres and therefore potentially promotes longevity in humans and dogs through the treatment of age-related conditions. As humans age, telomeres shorten, which increases the chance of contracting several degenerative diseases. This treatment has been used on dogs and the results are astounding! Human trials will be next in line.
00:00 - Satellite Phone Store
02:24 - Michael Roizen & Christopher Chapman
06:31 - Video of New Pill
09:54 - Stem Cell Technology
11:11 - Age Reversals for Dogs
13:00 - Revelation 9
17:02 - Change DNA Lose Salvation?
21:12 - DNA of the Mark of the Beast
24:07 - $3 Billion Super Soldier
25:17 - Immortality Enzyme
