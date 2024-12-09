BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pill Reverses Aging 09/12/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
108 views • 7 months ago

Dr. Christopher Chapman has developed a pill that lengthens the Telomeres and therefore potentially promotes longevity in humans and dogs through the treatment of age-related conditions. As humans age, telomeres shorten, which increases the chance of contracting several degenerative diseases. This treatment has been used on dogs and the results are astounding! Human trials will be next in line.

 

00:00 - Satellite Phone Store

02:24 - Michael Roizen & Christopher Chapman

06:31 - Video of New Pill

09:54 - Stem Cell Technology

11:11 - Age Reversals for Dogs

13:00 - Revelation 9

17:02 - Change DNA Lose Salvation?

21:12 - DNA of the Mark of the Beast

24:07 - $3 Billion Super Soldier

25:17 - Immortality Enzyme

27:05 - Our Sponsors


Keywords
dnatelomerespillreverse agingprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanstem cell technology
Related videos
