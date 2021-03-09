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"THE SECRET COVENANT" - Short Audio Book, Complete Text - The Blueprint to Dominate the World By the Elite Satanists, Illuminati, Reptilians, Masons,...? It Appears to Be Happening Right Now
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161 views • March 09, 2021
On March 25, 2004, Jil Love received an email copy of a document entitled The Secret Covenant. It appeared to be the blueprint for a master conspiracy to dominate the world. The author was anonymous, and the original text, dated June 21, 2002, came from a non-functioning email address. Nevertheless, it was so convincing that the lady who sent it to Jil believed it was an authentic message from a member of the Illuminati.
She wrote: Mr. Griffin: Maybe you are already aware of this document from an unknown author but I thought it was worth sending to you just in case. It is so powerful in its statement that you cannot imagine it to be a hoax; anyone with a sane mind will notice that we are already in that world. I just feel it is warning us, but how many will believe it? You and I know that that world is here. What amazes me is that one of the Illuminati is actually warning us. Please send your comments, M.C. Quebec City. The Secret Covenant follows.
"There is little that can withstand a man who can conquer himself."
- Louis XIV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXLYYQSEQ9Y&;ab_channel=ChillingTalesforDarkNights
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CREDITS - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights
"The Secret Covenant"
Written by an anonymous author
Narrated by Jason Hill
Produced by Craig Groshek
Music by Luke Hodgkinson & Jesse Cornett
Patrons, download hundreds of creepypasta stories ‣ https://www.chillingtalesfordarknight...
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infriging. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
She wrote: Mr. Griffin: Maybe you are already aware of this document from an unknown author but I thought it was worth sending to you just in case. It is so powerful in its statement that you cannot imagine it to be a hoax; anyone with a sane mind will notice that we are already in that world. I just feel it is warning us, but how many will believe it? You and I know that that world is here. What amazes me is that one of the Illuminati is actually warning us. Please send your comments, M.C. Quebec City. The Secret Covenant follows.
"There is little that can withstand a man who can conquer himself."
- Louis XIV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXLYYQSEQ9Y&;ab_channel=ChillingTalesforDarkNights
📚 READ ALONG ON OUR WEBSITE:
https://www.creepypastastories.com/th...
🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS & ENABLE NOTIFICATIONS:
✦ Otis Jiry's Horror Storytime: https://bit.ly/2SOu1Fe
✦ Chilling Tales for Dark Nights: https://bit.ly/35NFXfG
Get more information about this and our other programs on our websites:
https://www.chillingtalesfordarknight...
https://www.simplyscarypodcast.com
🔊 Subscribe to the Chilling Tales for Dark Nights podcast today:
✦ Apple Podcasts: http://bit.ly/ChillingTalesPodApple
✦ Spotify: http://bit.ly/ChillingTalesPodSpotify
✦ Stitcher: http://bit.ly/ChillingTalesPodStitcher
✦ Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/ChillingTalesPodGoogle
CREDITS - Chilling Tales for Dark Nights
"The Secret Covenant"
Written by an anonymous author
Narrated by Jason Hill
Produced by Craig Groshek
Music by Luke Hodgkinson & Jesse Cornett
Patrons, download hundreds of creepypasta stories ‣ https://www.chillingtalesfordarknight...
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infriging. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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