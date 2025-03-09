EXPOSED: TRUMP AND RFK LEADING U.S.A. INTO VACCINE HELL

03/07/25: REPRISE: Anti-Eugenics Warrior Scott Schara is reprised for this blockbuster interview where he has figured out how to sue hospitals, doctors, and nurses who murder patients with impunity under the dreaded PREP Act. Now we know why Trump tripled down on "that big beautiful shot" in the face of all the death and destruction. He's in on the mRNA DOD bioweapon...he's always been in on it. And now you understand why he picked JD Vance, a globalist mRNA producing scumbag, just like him. Scott shares his research showing that Trump is leading Americans to their digital jail and transhumanist nightmare. God help us.





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the worldwide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.

Substack: https://substack.com/@drjaneruby

Videos: Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

Donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Jane-Ruby

Paypal: https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

Email: [email protected]





MAILING ADDRESS - NOTE: Please DO NOT send food, plants or cosmetic products. For safety reasons, they will be immediately discarded prior to reaching Dr. Jane.

Dr. Jane Ruby

1257 SW Martin Hwy

Suite 1443

Palm City FL 34990





TRUSTED VENDORS AND DR JANE’S FAVES:

IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver:

Call: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby





EARTHING/Grounding: Reduce inflammation, sleep better, recover faster:

https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca





PATRIOT MOBILE Christian/Vet Owned Cellular:

https://www.patriotmobile.com Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!





CLEAN FOOD: Loxahatchee Coop and Quantum Collective:

https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Code: RUBY for 10% off





CLEAN WATER at the Faucet: Filterbaby is what Dr. Jane uses

https://www.filterbaby.com/RUBY

For $10.00 Off!





RED LIGHT THERAPY: Sleep better with BlockBlueLight and get a discount using Dr. Jane's code: https://www.blockbluelight.com/?ref=DRJANERUBY





DR JANE’S BEAUTY BOX:

GO BOTOX FREE AND FILLER FREE WITH DR JANE’S DAILY LINEUP:

1. Microdermaroller to regenerate collagen:

https://ginamber.com/collections/dermarollers





Promo Code: RUBY For 10% off your entire purchase

2. Non-Invasive Facial Lines (Pending-Stay Tuned)

3. Smooth Facial Lines Out with Shungite GUA SHA https://www.modernom.co/collections/dr-ruby/products/shungite-gua-sha

4. Dr. Jane’s Daily Vitamin C Special Formula - Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate is non-irritating and gentle, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin. At 20% concentration, our serum is one of the strongest on the market, featuring the most active bio-available form of Vitamin C: https://ginamber.com/collections/serums-creams/products/natural-vitamin-c-serum?variant=8117502509144

5. Castor Oil: I swear by it! https://amzn.to/4jc320R





World Without Cancer and Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby





Dr. Stella Immanuel Telemed IVER/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY





CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com





SHUNGITE For EMF Protection, Clean Water: http://www.modernom.co/ruby





MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com

(Promo Code: Ruby)





WEBSITE: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee





Show less