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WAKE UP ! GROW UP ! SHUT UP !! Alan Jones message to Greta Thunberg
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10 views • June 24, 2021
From 'Sky News Australia' Alan Jones addresses the growing climate alarmism causing dangerous mental health issues among young people. He exposes how Greta Thunberg's roll in promoting unscientific claims of climate catastrophe and fear, combined with the continued covid lockdowns, that have had a devastating impact on young people around the world.
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