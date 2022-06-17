Medical Mystery

Uh Oh [Fauxi]

* Fauci is one of our lomgest-serving civil servants.

* Many think of him as a national treasure.

* He was our spirit guide through the plandemic.

* He changed the guidance to benefit himself.

* Our savior did what had to be done to save us all.

* Guidance: get the shot or you’ll be fired.

* His 4 shots and many rules didn’t stop COVID.

* We still have a lot of legitimate questions.

* He wants to vax all children under 5; and wants even more $ for his jab.

* Sen. Paul: are you getting rich off this?

* More COVID shots for everyone!

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308038251112