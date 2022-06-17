Medical Mystery

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Uh Oh [Fauxi]
* Fauci is one of our lomgest-serving civil servants.
* Many think of him as a national treasure.
* He was our spirit guide through the plandemic.
* He changed the guidance to benefit himself.
* Our savior did what had to be done to save us all.
* Guidance: get the shot or you’ll be fired.
* His 4 shots and many rules didn’t stop COVID.
* We still have a lot of legitimate questions.
* He wants to vax all children under 5; and wants even more $ for his jab.
* Sen. Paul: are you getting rich off this?
* More COVID shots for everyone!
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308038251112