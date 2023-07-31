7/30/2023

1 Chronicles 16:23-34 Where Do We Go?

Intro: The Book of 1 Chronicles was likely written between 450 and 425 B.C. The Books of 1 & 2 Chronicles cover mostly the same information as 1 & 2 Samuel and 1 & 2 Kings. Perhaps the biggest distinction is that 1 & 2 Chronicles focus more on the priestly aspect of the time period. The Book of 1 Chronicles was written after the exile to help those returning to Israel understand how to worship God. The history focused on the Southern Kingdom, the tribes of Judah, Benjamin, and Levi. These tribes tended to be more faithful to God.



The first 9 chapters of 1 Chronicles are dedicated to lists and genealogies. Further lists and genealogies are scattered throughout the rest of 1 Chronicles. In between, the Book of 1 Chronicles records David’s ascension to the throne and his actions thereafter. The book concludes with David’s son Solomon becoming King of Israel. We used to sing the song “the King is coming…the king is coming praise God He’s coming for me.” He is on His way…things are being prepared as we sit here today! Where do we go but unto the Lord? Peter said where do we go thou hast the words of eternal life.