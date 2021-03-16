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2021-03-16 - Oxford Professor Sunetra Gupta on lockdown: We should hang our heads in shame.
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30 views • March 17, 2021
Credit to "Hur mår Sverige?" on YouTube.
"Please read and sign the Great Barrington Declaration here:
https://gbdeclaration.org/
Professor Sunetra Guptas scientific work can be found here:
https://www.zoo.ox.ac.uk/people/professor-sunetra-gupta#/"
"Please read and sign the Great Barrington Declaration here:
https://gbdeclaration.org/
Professor Sunetra Guptas scientific work can be found here:
https://www.zoo.ox.ac.uk/people/professor-sunetra-gupta#/"
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