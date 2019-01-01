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Jan. 1, 2019 The Dead Rise! And a New Name
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17 views • May 07, 2020
This video was recorded on Jan. 1/19, BEFORE I had seen Neville Johnson's prophesy about the Kingdom Age beginning January, 2019. In fact, I did not see Neville's prophesy until much later in the year. At that time, it brought clarity to what I was experiencing and recorded in this video.
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