The Interconnectedness of Debt, Agriculture, and Global Stability, an interview with Gregory Mannarino

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What happens when debt markets freeze? Agriculture stops, supply chains collapse, and food shortages spread worldwide. Modern farming survives on credit, fuel, and global liquidity. If financing disappears, shelves empty faster than most people realize. The economy, energy, and food systems are deeply connected — and fragile. The warning signs are already flashing everywhere today.
#FoodCrisis #DebtMarket #GlobalStability #Agriculture #SupplyChain #EconomicWarning #FoodSecurity #FinancialSystem
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