Greg Reese: Hydrogels in COVID "Vaccine" as Programmable Human Interface - 🙄 LET US HELP YOU FILL IN THE BLANKS!

Nano.gov
.
Yeast Genome Editing
https://www.microbialtec.com/yeast-genome-editing.html?gclid=Cj0KCQiAzoeuBhDqARIsAMdH14FovZ-g2wh7w74ESnJwHW2PflDGwwext4DzquxzqcDSPNNKz9iyQoIaAlpiEALw_wcB
.
(2024) Ian F. Akyildiz: Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.13712v2?trk=feed_main-feed-card_reshare_feed-article-content
.
(2019) Electrochemical biosensor for CRISPR/Cas13a powered miRNA diagnostics | IEEE Conference Publication | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8956561
.
(2019) A biosynthetic dual-core cell computer | ETH Zurich https://ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/eth-news/news/2019/04/biosynthetic-dual-core-cell-computer.html
.
(2023) Digital data storage on DNA tape using CRISPR base editors | Nature Communications
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-42223-4
.
ITU Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU J-FET) https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/default.aspx
.
toroidal field of the heart - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=toroidal+field+of+the+heart&tbm=isch&prmd=ivsnmbtz&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiaiufCgbOEAxXkGGIAHc_eClIQrNwCKAB6BAgBEEY&biw=412&bih=722
.
(2016) Mapping the Human Biofield - University Of California https://youtu.be/p4SYv95cP68?si=Y7YkBY24DdvvxBYv
.
5g deployment was a military undustrial weapon
https://www.google.com/search?q=5g+deployment+was+a+military+undustrial+weapon&sca_esv=9e981a18954981ed&sxsrf=ACQVn0-DbnRjFNAQ9QkVt63lpmRfI2zVXg%3A1708217861139&ei=BVbRZYCGCMamptQPwfar-Aw&oq=5g+deployment+was+a+military+undustrial+weapon&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIi41ZyBkZXBsb3ltZW50IHdhcyBhIG1pbGl0YXJ5IHVuZHVzdHJpYWwgd2VhcG9uMgkQIRgKGKABGAoyCRAhGAoYoAEYCki9SlDfC1jVR3ABeAGQAQCYAb0BoAHzIaoBBDAuMzO4AQPIAQD4AQHCAgcQIxiwAxgnwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBBAjGCfCAgoQABiABBiKBRhDwgIFEAAYgATCAgYQABgWGB7CAgsQABiABBiKBRiGA8ICBRAhGKABwgIFECEYnwXCAgcQIRgKGKABwgIEECEYCsICBBAhGBXCAgYQIRgKGArCAggQIRgNGBUYCogGAZAGCQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=5g%20deployment%20was%20a%20military%20undustrial%20weapon
.
802.15.6 ieee - Google Search https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fd3i71xaburhd42.cloudfront.net%2Fc25d487419da33d8b41a42055b37f76a023ddb0c%2F6-Figure1-1.png&tbnid=u2ah8m2YDlJ4XM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.semanticscholar.org%2Fpaper%2FAn-Energy-Efficient-2R-MAC-Based-on-IEEE-802.15.6-Yang-Li%2Fc25d487419da33d8b41a42055b37f76a023ddb0c%2Ffigure%2F0&docid=iDLRF4s9_6ossM&w=1642&h=1240&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=3d3f4cbb091b7931#imgrc=4_p-L1DSI4DvhM
.
IEEE 802.15.4 protocol in Smart Grid https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/ieee-802154-protocol-smart-grid-jebarani-evangeline-s
.
(2020) engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor.
PANACEA: https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjErbCfq5qDAxWwIjQIHY1MBB8QFnoECA0QBg&usg=AOvVaw2ngg1loxz97p6SNTR2rHFS
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878
.
(2020) Modelling and Implementation of Complex Systems.
EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2
.
Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?
https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.