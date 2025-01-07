Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 45 | Reclaiming Sovereignty

In this #SovereignCast episode, we explore the profound insights of Ken Bartle on Consciousness, Natural Law and Humanity's New Epoch. Ken dives into the concept of sovereignty — the art of men and women using their God-given talents to achieve self-mastery while honoring others. Ken highlights the importance of life values, or virtues, describing them as the conscious secret that modern neuroscience and psychology still struggle to define.

Through his remarkable research, Ken resolves the mystery of consciousness and reveals how we can thrive as sovereign individuals. He explains how 20 natural laws, gifted by our Creator, render man-made legislation unnecessary, paving the way for true freedom for all.

Don't miss this enlightening conversation with one of today's most thought-provoking researchers and philosophers!

