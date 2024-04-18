Create New Account
MY THOUGHTS ON PANAMA DAY 2
KevinJJohnston
Published 18 hours ago

Here is my initial commentary on Panama City. This is day number two for me in Panama and I'm telling you everything that I discover as I discover it.

If you have any questions about buying property in Costa Rica or in Panama or you're looking to eliminate your Canadian tax debt, get a hold of me right away www.kevinjjohnston.me



