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NIGHT SHADOWS 09012023 -- Mysterious Alignment in the Heavens and Deployment of Satan II
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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540 views • September 02, 2023

Something very strange is happening in the heavens that will never happen again and all of it points directly to the Bride of Christ. The mysterious alignment speaks volumes to those watching. We will be speaking of this mystery and don't forget the HIGH HOLY DAYS this September - many think the rapture of the Bride will occur this Feast of Trumpets, but no one knows for sure. Then we have another key sign of the end when Putin put his Satan II on full deployment. The Sun is still anomalous and Earth changes abound. More strange encounters & sightings and so it goes in the evil matrix...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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