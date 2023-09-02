NIGHT SHADOWS 09012023 -- Mysterious Alignment in the Heavens and Deployment of Satan II

Something very strange is happening in the heavens that will never happen again and all of it points directly to the Bride of Christ. The mysterious alignment speaks volumes to those watching. We will be speaking of this mystery and don't forget the HIGH HOLY DAYS this September - many think the rapture of the Bride will occur this Feast of Trumpets, but no one knows for sure. Then we have another key sign of the end when Putin put his Satan II on full deployment. The Sun is still anomalous and Earth changes abound. More strange encounters & sightings and so it goes in the evil matrix...

