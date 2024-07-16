Podcast #17 - Decrypting The Bible, Babylonian Magic and Religion w/ Red Pill Cartel

On this episode I was a return guest on the Red Pill Cartel Podcast and we talked about how to decrypt the Bible, the Babylonian Magic slavery system that has taken over the planet, one of the books left out of the Bible and about religion in general.





If you are super religious you might find this information a bit triggering but I implore you to listen with an open ear and mind so that you can do your own research to prove to yourself that I am correct or not with what I shared.





