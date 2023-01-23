https://gettr.com/post/p23gn498240

2022.12.31 Mr. Miles GUO’s two songs entitled “Father” and “Missing you in Phoenix” have been charting in 12 to 13 countries. The CCP failed to squash the charting success of these two songs. Many Westerners liked the songs very much as they felt that the songs resonated with them. They thought that these two hit songs were absolutely amazing! Music is more powerful than bullets!

《爹》和《凤亲凰》打榜已经在十二、三个国家排第一了。共产党阻止这两首歌儿打榜的阴谋彻底破灭。很多外国人都说“唱出了他们的心声”，“他们从来没听过那么好的歌儿”。音乐的力量超越了子弹！