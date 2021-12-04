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Footage: A Full Tour of Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach Estate
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240 views • December 04, 2021
Here is the official 2005 video walkthrough of Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion taken by Palm Beach police.
The reportedly late financier Jeffrey Epstein had “many, many, many” female guests at his Palm Beach estate, including two who appeared to be underage, a former employee testified at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial on Thursday.
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https://oppressed.news/2021/12/news/child-predators/footage-a-full-tour-of-jeffrey-epsteins-palm-beach-estate/
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The reportedly late financier Jeffrey Epstein had “many, many, many” female guests at his Palm Beach estate, including two who appeared to be underage, a former employee testified at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial on Thursday.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2021/12/news/child-predators/footage-a-full-tour-of-jeffrey-epsteins-palm-beach-estate/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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