RT News - April 9 2026 6AM GMT

April 9, 2026

rt.com





Washington calls truce expectations for Lebanon a misunderstanding, as Israeli strikes on Beirut kill more than 250 people after Tehran's ceasefire terms demanded the IDF end its operations in the country. Donald Trump disregards Iranian conditions, refusing to withdraw US troops from the Middle East ahead of peace talks. That's as the American President insists that Tehran must drop its nuclear programme. Iran accuses the US and Israel of breaking the fresh ceasefire - pointing to an IDF drone entering its airspace. RT surveys the damage done to civilian infrastructure in the Persian capital.





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