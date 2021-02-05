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Breaking! Biden Counter-Terrorism Chief Calls for War on Americans
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310 views • February 05, 2021
The former head of the CIA Counterterrorism Center has suggested that counterinsurgency tactics used by the military in Iraq and Afghanistan should be applied to ‘domestic extremists’ inside the US.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=601c85f7a7e7f9236dd68d7e
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=601c85f7a7e7f9236dd68d7e
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