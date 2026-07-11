Our Yah The Only Awesome Yah

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Divine Inspired Music, Worship music Christian, Gospel, Inspirational and Uplifting music. Inspired by (KJV) Genesis 1:1-4; Genesis 2:7; Daniel 2:44; Isaiah 40:8; Isaiah 51:6; Nehemiah 9:6; Psalm 68:4; Proverbs 8:12; Matthew 24:35; Romans 14:11; Ephesians 1:8; Hebrews 12:28; Also influenced by Rich Mullins - Our God Is An Awesome God.