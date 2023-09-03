CYBER ATTACK FF TO COME 2024

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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/biden-makes-excuses-not-visiting-east-palestine-ohio/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/12/moldova-inflation-economy-energy-russia-invasion-ukraine
https://www.wam.ae/en/details/1395303192071
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/dead-dozen-injured-ethnic-clashes-iraq-city-kirkuk-2430256-2023-09-03
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/3/n-korea-stages-tactical-nuclear-attack-drill-in-warning-to-enemies
https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2023/09/03/pakistani-traders-strike-countrywide-against-high-inflation-utility-bills
https://www.azernews.az/region/214296.html
https://www.aninews.in/news/world/others/egyptian-jet-gets-refuelled-midair-by-indian-airforce-aircraft-during-exercise-bright-star-2320230903101254/
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/syrian-army-attack-kills-baby-injures-4-civilians-in-idlib/2981975#