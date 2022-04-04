【Ukraine Rescue】04/04/2022 American Vet Interviewed by the NFSC Expressed His Support

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/04/2022 Nicole interviews the American veterinarians who fed grass to rabbits in the NFSC tent. When he came to the tent of the NFSC and learned that it was not the Chinese government, he expressed his interest in the New Chinese people and said he would tell more people about our cause to take down the CCP. If the CCP attacks Taiwan, he is also willing to join the support of Taiwan.