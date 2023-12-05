The Good ET/Bad ET Exopolitical State of the Planet Preview Clip

Michael Salla
Dec 3, 2023
Hidden third parties manipulate both sides in international conflicts to start or perpetuate wars. Researchers such as William Bramley and David Icke were the first to expose the extraterrestrial origins of these mysterious actors. This is a video extract from The Exopolitical State of the Planet 2023 Webinar recorded live on Nov 25. Full recording available on Vimeo Extract from The Exopolitical State of the Planet 2023 Webinar recorded live on Nov 25. Full recording available on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/ondemand/exostateofplanet2023
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAOxVmsf5AQ
