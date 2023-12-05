Create New Account
The Good ET/Bad ET Exopolitical State of the Planet Preview Clip
High Hopes
Michael Salla


Dec 3, 2023


Hidden third parties manipulate both sides in international conflicts to start or perpetuate wars. Researchers such as William Bramley and David Icke were the first to expose the extraterrestrial origins of these mysterious actors. This is a video extract from The Exopolitical State of the Planet 2023 Webinar recorded live on Nov 25. Full recording available on Vimeo Extract from The Exopolitical State of the Planet 2023 Webinar recorded live on Nov 25. Full recording available on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/ondemand/exostateofplanet2023


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAOxVmsf5AQ

Keywords
etbadgoodhiddenpreviewexopoliticsstate of the planetmichael salla

