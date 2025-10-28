Partaking in Forbidden Practices Opens the Door to Demonic Attack - Shea Houdmann





Do you have a pressing question that you need answered? Shea Houdmann has the answer. In fact, he’s got thousands of them! Shea is the founder and CEO of Got Questions Ministries, one of the most frequently visited Christian websites in the world, with an average of 16 million page views every month. He talks about one of the site’s most popular questions: can Christians be demonically oppressed or possessed? Based on Scripture, Shea doesn’t believe a Christian can be possessed (1 John 4:4), but that doesn’t mean that Christ followers can’t open themselves up to spiritual attacks if they are partaking in activities that invite demonic oppression, like fortune telling, viewing disturbing horror movies, lying, stealing, etc. “The Holy Spirit indwells all believers, so it is inconsistent with Scripture to assume that true Christians can be possessed by any demonic spirit,” Shea explains.









TAKEAWAYS





Possession in Scripture seems to portray those who are under the full control of a demonic spirit





Oppression is a spiritual attack from OUTSIDE the body





The formative days of youth are influential in shaping a child’s trajectory later in life





Know what your kids are watching and ingesting on TV and on social media because our children become a product of their environment









