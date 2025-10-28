BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Partaking in Forbidden Practices Opens the Door to Demonic Attack - Shea Houdmann
39 views • 1 day ago


Do you have a pressing question that you need answered? Shea Houdmann has the answer. In fact, he’s got thousands of them! Shea is the founder and CEO of Got Questions Ministries, one of the most frequently visited Christian websites in the world, with an average of 16 million page views every month. He talks about one of the site’s most popular questions: can Christians be demonically oppressed or possessed? Based on Scripture, Shea doesn’t believe a Christian can be possessed (1 John 4:4), but that doesn’t mean that Christ followers can’t open themselves up to spiritual attacks if they are partaking in activities that invite demonic oppression, like fortune telling, viewing disturbing horror movies, lying, stealing, etc. “The Holy Spirit indwells all believers, so it is inconsistent with Scripture to assume that true Christians can be possessed by any demonic spirit,” Shea explains.



TAKEAWAYS


Possession in Scripture seems to portray those who are under the full control of a demonic spirit


Oppression is a spiritual attack from OUTSIDE the body


The formative days of youth are influential in shaping a child’s trajectory later in life


Know what your kids are watching and ingesting on TV and on social media because our children become a product of their environment



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4grM5yH

412 Teens: https://412teens.org/

GQ Kidz: gqkids.org

Compelling Truth: https://www.compellingtruth.org/

Lady Gaga Haunted by the Devil: https://bit.ly/3WQnmuM


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHEA HOUDMANN

Website: https://www.gotquestions.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gotquestions.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gotquestionsministries/

X: https://x.com/gotquestions

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/gotquestionsorg

Podcast: https://podcast.gotquestions.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH BIBLE REF

Website: https://www.bibleref.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #sheahoudmann #demonization #death #darwinism #blm ​​#demonpossession #possession #possessed #demonpossessed #demons #pegangods #demonic #demon #demonslave #halloween #satanicritual #exorcist #darkart #horrorphotography #demonspirit #sacrifice #satanicworshippers #oppression #racism #blacklivesmatter #killers #injustice #feminist #lies


Keywords
spiritualsatanchristiansoccultdemonssatanicdemonicgorepossessionscaryspiritshorror moviestina griffingot questions ministriesshea houdmann
