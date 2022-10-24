West downplays Moscow's fears of Kiev using 'dirty bomb' as false flag

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RT
October 24, 2022
West dismisses Russia's concerns of Kiev planning to use a 'dirty bomb' in a false flag operation to draw other countries into the Ukraine conflict.
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