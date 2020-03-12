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How to use PEMF on a Horse
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
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4 views • March 12, 2020
We decided to take the PEMF Power on the road and brought it to Sammon Equestrian to work on some horses. We got the pleasure of working on Toby (14 Year Old) and Missy (26 Year Old). We noted a couple of things:

1. Horses did not require much power to get into the muscle
2. Much like the Dogs, the Horses responded rather quickly after only minutes
3. These animals are large...and so are their poops! 😁

We had a great time! We would like to thank our client Tammy for setting up the demo, and Sammon Equestrian for hosting us at their facility. They got a great facility for any of you horse lovers. Great work to The World Famous Ozone Doc! ⚡

We do not have the time to treat horses regularly, so we are going to stick to the Humans and Dogs...but never say never! 😉👌👏

For more information about purchasing one of our PEMF Units for Personal or Professional use go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com or call our office at (941) 448-1199

For any horse owners looking for an All-Natural Supplement to aid strength and recovery go to www.k9revive.com
Keywords
alternative medicinepemfhorse therapypemf dogspemf humansholstic medicine
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