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JUDICIAL WATCH ALERT! Are Viruses Potentially Worse than COVID-19 Being Illegally Created in U.S. Laboratories?
Judicial Watch received 2369 pages of records from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealing over two dozen cases where research involving recombinant or synthetic nucleic acid (r/sNA) molecules was conducted in America without proper approval and in violation of NIH guidelines.
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/illegal-molecular-research/