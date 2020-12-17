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Dark Winter Begins, Cyber War, California Magma Intrusion, Earth Changes, and More: 12.17.2020
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1713 views • December 17, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING! “Dark Winter” Begins! Next Phase is “Digital Pandemic” as Cyber Wars Start
Submitted by Karen
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/warning-dark-winter-begins-next-phase-is-digital-pandemic-as-cyber-wars-start/
--
Magma intrusion beneath Long Valley Caldera confirmed
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/long-valley-caldera
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.17.2020):
What's happening beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet?
https://youtu.be/hMNo61aQhgY
--
Monster snowstorm shuts down travel, cancels planes, cuts power, and prompts states of emergency from Pittsburgh through New York City
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/major-noreaster-snow-storm-travel-chaos-pittsburgh-new-york-city.html
--
Loud humming noises in Sydney, Australia – Mystery booms and rumblings in England and the US! What is going on with these strange sounds in the sky?
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/humming-noise-sydney-australia-uk-usa-video.html
--
Fireball Reports: Events found: 7765 in 2020
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn’t stop
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-wildfires-climate-change-floods-arctic-18b9a80f52d81adf64e36b55d73ab728
--
France Says Its Developing Bionic Supersoldiers Because "Everyone Else Is Doing It"
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/france-says-its-developing-bionic-supersoldiers-because-everyone-else-doing-it
--
SEVEN: https://earth-chronicles.com/histori/seven.html
--
Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus
https://apnews.com/article/arizona-border-wall-damage-mountains-7986864266a6fc2764c671533957d958
--
Fourth state confirms mink farm coronavirus outbreaks as U.S. looks to avoid Denmark’s disaster
https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/2020/11/30/mink-coronavirus-oregon/
https://kdvr.com/news/wild-mink-in-utah-tests-positive-for-sars-cov-2/
--
HEADS-UP: "Glitches" Begin to Surface in Pfizer Roll-Out: https://youtu.be/wjLWHNx1KHM
Ireland to Roll Out Vaccine 'Certificates' & Suggests Those Who Refuse Face Restrictions
--
Coronavirus updates: 'Explosive' surge in California; Trump appointee pushed herd immunity, 'we want them infected,' report says
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/12/17/covid-update-david-bernhardt-california-pfizer-vaccine/3929500001/
--
With ICUs hitting capacity, hospitals turn to desperate measures
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-12-16/icu-hitting-capacity-hospitals-desperate-measures
--
California requests 5,000 more body bags as COVID-19 cases surge
https://youtu.be/dysdU3zFOnE
--
Toughest COVID-19 rules extended to much of south England
https://apnews.com/article/business-england-coronavirus-pandemic-ea022f9c26cfdebc8e3d44e2fb19893d
--
Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-1e007933dc3eace15bc1f9f60670955c
--
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
https://apnews.com/article/emmanuel-macron-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-b88c7ec3a89ec2269b83a9aba3b66ed9
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
WARNING! “Dark Winter” Begins! Next Phase is “Digital Pandemic” as Cyber Wars Start
Submitted by Karen
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/warning-dark-winter-begins-next-phase-is-digital-pandemic-as-cyber-wars-start/
--
Magma intrusion beneath Long Valley Caldera confirmed
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/long-valley-caldera
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.17.2020):
What's happening beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet?
https://youtu.be/hMNo61aQhgY
--
Monster snowstorm shuts down travel, cancels planes, cuts power, and prompts states of emergency from Pittsburgh through New York City
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/major-noreaster-snow-storm-travel-chaos-pittsburgh-new-york-city.html
--
Loud humming noises in Sydney, Australia – Mystery booms and rumblings in England and the US! What is going on with these strange sounds in the sky?
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/humming-noise-sydney-australia-uk-usa-video.html
--
Fireball Reports: Events found: 7765 in 2020
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn’t stop
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-wildfires-climate-change-floods-arctic-18b9a80f52d81adf64e36b55d73ab728
--
France Says Its Developing Bionic Supersoldiers Because "Everyone Else Is Doing It"
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/france-says-its-developing-bionic-supersoldiers-because-everyone-else-doing-it
--
SEVEN: https://earth-chronicles.com/histori/seven.html
--
Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus
https://apnews.com/article/arizona-border-wall-damage-mountains-7986864266a6fc2764c671533957d958
--
Fourth state confirms mink farm coronavirus outbreaks as U.S. looks to avoid Denmark’s disaster
https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/2020/11/30/mink-coronavirus-oregon/
https://kdvr.com/news/wild-mink-in-utah-tests-positive-for-sars-cov-2/
--
HEADS-UP: "Glitches" Begin to Surface in Pfizer Roll-Out: https://youtu.be/wjLWHNx1KHM
Ireland to Roll Out Vaccine 'Certificates' & Suggests Those Who Refuse Face Restrictions
--
Coronavirus updates: 'Explosive' surge in California; Trump appointee pushed herd immunity, 'we want them infected,' report says
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/12/17/covid-update-david-bernhardt-california-pfizer-vaccine/3929500001/
--
With ICUs hitting capacity, hospitals turn to desperate measures
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-12-16/icu-hitting-capacity-hospitals-desperate-measures
--
California requests 5,000 more body bags as COVID-19 cases surge
https://youtu.be/dysdU3zFOnE
--
Toughest COVID-19 rules extended to much of south England
https://apnews.com/article/business-england-coronavirus-pandemic-ea022f9c26cfdebc8e3d44e2fb19893d
--
Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-1e007933dc3eace15bc1f9f60670955c
--
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
https://apnews.com/article/emmanuel-macron-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-b88c7ec3a89ec2269b83a9aba3b66ed9
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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