Chaos Control (1996, Saturn)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
12 views • 1 week ago

Chaos Control (known as  Chaos Control Remix in Japan) is a railshooter developed by French company Infogrames and published by British company Virgin Interactive (in Japan) and Infogrames (in Europe and Australia). The game also came out for CD-i, PC, classic Mac and Playstation.

Yet another alien race - this one's called  Kesh Rhan - attacks Earth. This time, they are not here to conquer, but to extinct and destroy. You play Jessica Darkhill, the best pilot in the Orbital Defense Force, in a desperate last stand against the alien aggressors.

The game is a railshooter similar to Rebel Assault or Starblade. You move a crosshair across the screen to shoot enemies, while you are on pre-determined course. You have infinite shots and limited rapid fire. Rapid fire causes your gun to heat, and you need to let it cool down again. You have a health bar and several continues. You can continue from the spot you died if you use a continue. There are no extras of any kind, only towards the end you have to choose between several directions sometimes to navigate through a labyrinth.
The game has a 2-player-mode and supports the Saturn's mouser and lightgun.

Chaos Control was originally developed for the CD-i. A first port of the game to the Saturn was released only in Japan, under the title Chaos Control. It lacked the labyrinth section at the end and had worse framerate and resolution than the CD-i version. The version released in Europe has better loading times, better resolution and lightgun support, but this time several other stages are left out, as well as some sound effects, and the framerate is still worse than the CD-i version's.

virgin interactivesega saturnshootemuprailshooterinfogrames
