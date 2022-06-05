Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 12:00, June 5, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision, long-range air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed T-72 tanks and other armoured vehicles supplied by Eastern European countries and housed in the buildings of a car repair facility on the outskirts of Kiev.



💥High-precision air-based missiles in Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic) have destroyed the factory shops where military equipment damaged during the hostilities was being repaired and restored for the Ukrainian armed forces.



▫️In addition, the command posts of the 81st and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of the AFU, as well as 6 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit during the day.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the destruction of 2 Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile launchers near Cherkasskoe (Donetsk People's Republic) and Orekhov (Zaporozhye Region), 2 multiple-launch rocket launchers near Korotych (Kharkov Region), 3 missile and artillery weapon depots near Mayaki and Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic), and 1 US-made counter-battery radar (AN/TPQ-50) near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 3 command posts, 65 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, and 3 ammunition depots.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 350 nationalists, 10 tanks armoured and motor vehicles, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 9 artillery pieces, 14 special vehicles, as well as tanks with fuel, near Konstantinovka railway station, destined for a group of AFU troops in Donbass and 2 ammunition depots near Bakhmut (Donetsk People's Republic) and Loskutovka (Lugansk People's Republic).



💥1 MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force has been shot down during an aerial battle near Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).



💥Russian air defence means near Odessa have shot down 1 An-26 military transport aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force carrying weapons and military equipment.

Also during the day, 10 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Vidrodzhennya, Ryasnoe, Svyatogorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Kirovsk, Prudovka, Borovenki, Varvarovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Volchiy Yar, Bolshie Prokhody (Kharkov Region), Zazornoe (Zaporizhzhya Region), including 1 Bayraktar TV2 near Berezovka (Kharkov Region).



▫️In addition, 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles have been intercepted over Novogeorgievka (Nikolaev Region), and 3 Ukrainian Uragan multiple rocket launchers have been shot down near Sukhaya Kamenka, Dolgenkoe and Kamenka (Kharkov Region).



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 46 command posts, 123 artillery and mortar units at firing positions, as well as 498 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



📊In total, 189 Ukrainian aircraft and 129 helicopters, 1,114 unmanned aerial vehicles, 330 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,416 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 470 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,778 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,419 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.