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Ontario judge orders halt to blockade as government freezes millions of donations to freedom convoy
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130 views • February 12, 2022
Former chief of staff under Trump Mick Mulvaney discusses an Ontario judge ordering an end to bridge blockade and the government freezing millions of donations to freedom convoy on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
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