© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Galatians 1-6. Exactly what does it mean to say we are coming out of the spiritual dark ages?
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 30, 2021
Galatians 1-6.
The spiritual dark age was a necessary part of the scheme of redemption. It was the last age of apostasy into the religions of men 2 Thess. 2:3-11. Consider that Adam and Eve had fallen away from the objective truth from God when they were cast out of the garden Gen. 2:17; 4:3-5. (The Lord's will was that for 6,000 years men could try things their way and that for a thousand years He would provide salvation in the Kingdom of Heaven.) The Lord wants Billions to obtain salvation, and that is why freedom from every wind of doctrine of men John 8:32 has been brought down from heaven in two ages Eph. 2:7. In about 40 years, the Lord God Almighty will resume His rule over this earth from heaven! The heresies of the religions of men cannot compare with Christianity and the thousand-year reign of Christ in the Kingdom of Heaven. The times of ignorance are overlooked by God Acts 17:30; Romans 5:13, and He now commands all men everywhere to repent.
Proof that the Perfect Law of Liberty is as high as the heavens above the bibles of men - https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.htmlhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1UxUMfJnkDmHEZBiDqV7gI0PHcXr0GVag/viewhttps://therodofiron.org/
?page_id=263@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
The spiritual dark age was a necessary part of the scheme of redemption. It was the last age of apostasy into the religions of men 2 Thess. 2:3-11. Consider that Adam and Eve had fallen away from the objective truth from God when they were cast out of the garden Gen. 2:17; 4:3-5. (The Lord's will was that for 6,000 years men could try things their way and that for a thousand years He would provide salvation in the Kingdom of Heaven.) The Lord wants Billions to obtain salvation, and that is why freedom from every wind of doctrine of men John 8:32 has been brought down from heaven in two ages Eph. 2:7. In about 40 years, the Lord God Almighty will resume His rule over this earth from heaven! The heresies of the religions of men cannot compare with Christianity and the thousand-year reign of Christ in the Kingdom of Heaven. The times of ignorance are overlooked by God Acts 17:30; Romans 5:13, and He now commands all men everywhere to repent.
Proof that the Perfect Law of Liberty is as high as the heavens above the bibles of men - https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.htmlhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1UxUMfJnkDmHEZBiDqV7gI0PHcXr0GVag/viewhttps://therodofiron.org/
?page_id=263@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.