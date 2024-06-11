BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚠️ The Moment of the very violent Israeli Airstrikes on Housh al-sayyed Ali area in Hermel, close to the Lebanese-Syrian border
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
1
69 views • 10 months ago

⚠️ The moment of the very violent Israeli airstrikes on Housh al-sayyed Ali area in Hermel, which is close to the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Adding.. As part of the initial response, Hezbullah attacked Yarden barracks which hosts the Golan 210th division with a barrage of rockets. No damage or casualties reported. Sirens sounded a couple of times in Haifa over false identifications


Cynthia... This video was first uploaded, yesterday evening US time, on 10th. So this was probably late last night Lebanon time?

Adding also from yesterday evening:

The Knesset approves a law extending the exemption of a large sector of the Haredim from military service, with a majority of 63 members and Gallant’s opposition.

The secular Jews continue to be the most loyal soldiers of the religious Jewish state of Israel.

While the most religious Jews, continue to fight against being drafted into the army of the Jewish religious state.

And the current religious Israeli government, continues to fight its wars with secular Jews, while the Haredim stay home and their leadership kills the sons of others.

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
