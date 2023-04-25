Infinity Targets builds a better target for competition

In this episode, we talk to the founders of Infinity Shooting Targets, a company that is revolutionizing the way we practice shooting. Their targets are made of a durable, self-healing rubber that can withstand thousands of rounds of ammunition. This makes them a much more cost-effective option than traditional paper targets, and they also last longer.





Infinity Shooting Targets offer a variety of different targets to choose from, so you can customize your training to meet your specific needs.





If you're looking for a more affordable, durable, and effective way to practice shooting, then you need to check out Infinity Shooting Targets. They're the future of target and competition shooting!





@TheRogueBanshee #teambansh #firearms #targets





Join Me Today to Discuss:





• Long-life targets





• Targets that can stand the weather





• Competition Shooting Targets









