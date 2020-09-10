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FLUORIDE: POISON ON TAP [2015] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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152 views • September 10, 2020
Water fluoridation has been hailed by the CDC as “one of the ten great public health achievements of the 20th century.” However, the practice has been mired in controversy since it began over 75 years ago. Does water fluoridation actually prevent tooth decay, or have we been sold a lie?
Join producers Paul Wittenberger and Chris Maple as they engage with world-renowned experts in exposing one of the biggest frauds the world has ever known. Together, they unravel the shocking secrets and deception of a corrupt industry that has been poisoning communities for generations. This surprising research creates a compelling case against the fluoridation of our water supplies, revealing long hidden health hazards, fraudulent findings, and corporate corruption. FLUORIDE: POISON ON TAP will inspire you to take action on a local and global scale before its too late!
Geatures (Cast):
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. David Kennedy
Mike Adams
Dr. Paul Connett
Dr. James E. Rota
Dr. Charlie Goetschel
Karen Johnson
Neil Carman
Dr. Laura Pressley
Chris Maple
Gary Pittman
Paul Wittenberger
Mary Ellen Moore
Jeff Green
Dr. Doris Rapp
Gianluca Zanna
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Fluoride: Daily Exposure to Poison (Article)
https://globalhealing.com/natural-health/fluoride-poison-on-tap-documentary/
Framing the World
https://framingtheworld.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Join producers Paul Wittenberger and Chris Maple as they engage with world-renowned experts in exposing one of the biggest frauds the world has ever known. Together, they unravel the shocking secrets and deception of a corrupt industry that has been poisoning communities for generations. This surprising research creates a compelling case against the fluoridation of our water supplies, revealing long hidden health hazards, fraudulent findings, and corporate corruption. FLUORIDE: POISON ON TAP will inspire you to take action on a local and global scale before its too late!
Geatures (Cast):
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. David Kennedy
Mike Adams
Dr. Paul Connett
Dr. James E. Rota
Dr. Charlie Goetschel
Karen Johnson
Neil Carman
Dr. Laura Pressley
Chris Maple
Gary Pittman
Paul Wittenberger
Mary Ellen Moore
Jeff Green
Dr. Doris Rapp
Gianluca Zanna
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Fluoride: Daily Exposure to Poison (Article)
https://globalhealing.com/natural-health/fluoride-poison-on-tap-documentary/
Framing the World
https://framingtheworld.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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