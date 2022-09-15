Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/refreshment-for-your-soul/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD is moving right now in this powerful season and we’re going to hear The LORD at a greater level!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share what God told me about how He’s pulling things together for you."
