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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/refreshment-for-your-soul/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD is moving right now in this powerful season and we’re going to hear The LORD at a greater level!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share what God told me about how He’s pulling things together for you."