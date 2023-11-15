Medical Kidnapping via CPS Targeting Christian Families, UnJabbed Children on the Rise!

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine
Nov 14, 2023
WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 7pm CT/8pm ET!
Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel
https://shop.charlis.beauty/pages/charlis-body-collection
50% Off TODAY! MINI CHAIN SAW: http://tacrightspn.com/
Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/deanna exposes the truth!!
Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to�$10k in
FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots
Support Shots Fired, and get prepared!�Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3vt831-medical-kidnapping-via-cps-targeting-christian-families-unjabbed-children-o.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.