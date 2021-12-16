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072 Laudato Si, Gaia Worship & The Great Reset; Nothing New - Walter Veith -- WUP? 72
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23 views • December 16, 2021
In Episode 72 we go back in history to see how the agendas like climate change have been planned and coming a long time. We look at it right up to the present day and see that these agendas are being implemented as planned and that the Bible is spot on when it says that there is nothing new under the sun.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://www.ncronline.org/news/earthb...
Fox News YouTube Channel - Tucker: Brace yourselves, climate lockdowns are coming
https://youtu.be/gD9JulHePh8
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/0...
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/blogs/1/1...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carliepo...
http://www.aol.com/article/2015/07/08...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/africa/...
https://www.laudatosi.org/laudato-si/
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
https://www.indcatholicnews.com/news/...
https://www.lutheranworld.org/content...
http://www.europeansundayalliance.eu/...
https://www.ncronline.org/news/earthb...
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/0...
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/blogs/1/1...
https://ukcop26.org
Vatican News – English YouTube Channel - Interview with John Kerry regarding his visit with Pope Francis
https://youtu.be/p9j2beOIoiA
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #LaudatoSi #GreatReset
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://www.ncronline.org/news/earthb...
Fox News YouTube Channel - Tucker: Brace yourselves, climate lockdowns are coming
https://youtu.be/gD9JulHePh8
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/0...
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/blogs/1/1...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carliepo...
http://www.aol.com/article/2015/07/08...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/africa/...
https://www.laudatosi.org/laudato-si/
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
https://www.indcatholicnews.com/news/...
https://www.lutheranworld.org/content...
http://www.europeansundayalliance.eu/...
https://www.ncronline.org/news/earthb...
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/0...
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/blogs/1/1...
https://ukcop26.org
Vatican News – English YouTube Channel - Interview with John Kerry regarding his visit with Pope Francis
https://youtu.be/p9j2beOIoiA
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #LaudatoSi #GreatReset
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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