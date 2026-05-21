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$200 Billion for Cancer, 75% More Deaths — And They Call It Progress
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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$200 billion spent on cancer research every single year. And the only thing to show for it is a 75% increase in cancer deaths since the 1990s. It's like paying for a premium gym membership for 30 years and somehow ending up with less muscle and more back pain.


Kristy Allen takes a hard look at the health versus wealth debate. From mammograms that compress lumps until they burst and spread, to biopsies that break tumors and send cancer everywhere — are our diagnostic tools helping us catch the fire, or just fanning the flames?


Then there's the timeline you're not supposed to notice. 1920: radio rollout, Spanish flu. 1979: 1G rollout, swine flu. 1991: 2G, cholera. 1998: 3G, avian flu. 2009: 4G, swine flu. 2019: 5G, COVID. 2020: 6G rollout — and here comes the "virus." Coincidence? Or something invisible making us sick?


RFK Jr. revealed his own vaccine injury — spasmodic dysphonia, the reason his voice is so damaged. The man whose voice was taken by a vaccine became the loudest voice against them. Poetic justice.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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