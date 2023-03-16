Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WAR PROFITS for Raytheon & Lockheed. Drone PROVOCATION on purpose.
130 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Edward Szall explains. US military was flying a drone right off the coast of Russia. If Russia flies a drone off the coast of Florida, what would we do?   Who is provoking who?  US military contractors want more WAR PROFITS at 18 min.

Cotton and Graham promoting BIG International War and profiting from the kickbacks. Deep State wants chaos to cover their Ukraine bio-lab and bioweapon crimes, drug running and war crimes.

FULL SHOW: Soros & Media Matters ATTACK Stew Crew, NECONS Target Russia With HUNTER-KILLER Drone, March 2023. Stew Peters and Edward Szall: https://rumble.com/v2daw1e-live-soros-and-media-matters-attack-stew-crew-necons-target-russia-with-hun.html



Keywords
russiadronewarukraineprovocationlockheedraytheonedward szallstew peterswar profits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket