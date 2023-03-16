WAR PROFITS for Raytheon & Lockheed. Drone PROVOCATION on purpose.

Edward Szall explains. US military was flying a drone right off the coast of Russia. If Russia flies a drone off the coast of Florida, what would we do? Who is provoking who? US military contractors want more WAR PROFITS at 18 min.

Cotton and Graham promoting BIG International War and profiting from the kickbacks. Deep State wants chaos to cover their Ukraine bio-lab and bioweapon crimes, drug running and war crimes.

FULL SHOW: Soros & Media Matters ATTACK Stew Crew, NECONS Target Russia With HUNTER-KILLER Drone, March 2023. Stew Peters and Edward Szall: https://rumble.com/v2daw1e-live-soros-and-media-matters-attack-stew-crew-necons-target-russia-with-hun.html








